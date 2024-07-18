RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. RadNet traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 29266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

Several other analysts have also commented on RDNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other RadNet news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in RadNet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet



RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

