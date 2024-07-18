Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Shares of FNV opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 137,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

