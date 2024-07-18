Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$174.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$167.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$158.52. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$198.00. The company has a market cap of C$33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.23%.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In related news, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

