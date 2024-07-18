Raymond James Weighs in on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

