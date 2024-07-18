Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.