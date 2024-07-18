Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
NYSE RF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.
In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
