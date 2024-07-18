Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RLAY. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

RLAY stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

