Reliance (RS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Reliance to post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Reliance has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $4.70 to $4.90 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reliance to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RS opened at $308.75 on Thursday. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a 200-day moving average of $301.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

