Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Relx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

