RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP David E. Marra Sells 1,000 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $229.70 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,887,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 91,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

