Rene Jacobsen Sells 40,000 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $54.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

View Our Latest Report on ABM Industries

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.