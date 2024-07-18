Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.48.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

