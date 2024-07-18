Request (REQ) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Request has a total market capitalization of $111.97 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,537.52 or 1.00066403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00072274 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11629852 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,207,958.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

