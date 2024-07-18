Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

Get APA alerts:

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

