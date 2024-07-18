Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCL Industries Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

