Research Analysts Set Expectations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDG)

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$217.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.03 million.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.