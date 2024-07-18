Research Analysts Set Expectations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$217.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.03 million.
