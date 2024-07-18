Research Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

