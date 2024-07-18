Reviewing Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ucommune International and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 1 4 10 0 2.60

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $57.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $64.76 million 0.02 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.95 billion 6.23 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -74.30

This table compares Ucommune International and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ucommune International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -7.93% -2.28% -1.55%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Ucommune International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

