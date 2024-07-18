Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $47.35. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 128,815 shares traded.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.