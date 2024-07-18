Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $85.32 million and approximately $964,011.91 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,352,986 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

