River Global Investors LLP Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $622.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

