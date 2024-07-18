Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Robert Half by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $88.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

