Robert J. Scaringe Sells 200,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

