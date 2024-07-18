Robert J. Scaringe Sells 200,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.