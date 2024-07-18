Robert W. Baird Downgrades Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

