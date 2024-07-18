Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $172.92.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

