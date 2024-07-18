Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q2 guidance at $0.50-0.70 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $172.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

