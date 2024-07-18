Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $172.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.