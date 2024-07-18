RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 304,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

