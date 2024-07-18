RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RPC Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $6.43 on Thursday. RPC has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
