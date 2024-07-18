RPM International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share (NYSE:RPM)

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

RPM International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RPM opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.