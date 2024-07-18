Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 252851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,911.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,721 shares of company stock valued at $273,245 over the last ninety days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

