Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$38.52 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$33.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

