Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,941 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

