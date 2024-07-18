Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,260 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,022,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,039,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 58,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,834.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,712.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,602.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $1,856.30.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

