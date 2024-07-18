Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 27.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

