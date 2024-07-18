Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,951 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTS opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.