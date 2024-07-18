Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,899 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 71.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.89.

TopBuild Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $442.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.75. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $467.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.