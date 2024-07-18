Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,004,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after acquiring an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,392.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 850,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

