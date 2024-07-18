Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.31 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

