Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.11 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in F5 by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in F5 by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 stock opened at $180.42 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

