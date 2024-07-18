Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $589,098,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $64,284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $46,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

