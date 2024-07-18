Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.98 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,799 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $150,437,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

ARM stock opened at 161.70 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 188.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is 120.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

