Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.22 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Cytokinetics worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,341 shares of company stock worth $8,079,508. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

