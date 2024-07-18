Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070,900 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 443,298 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 951,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 343,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 258,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 163,435 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

