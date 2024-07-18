Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Kyndryl worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 844,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,873,000 after acquiring an additional 190,062 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after acquiring an additional 767,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,283,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.