Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Kyndryl worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 844,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,873,000 after acquiring an additional 190,062 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after acquiring an additional 767,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,283,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KD opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
