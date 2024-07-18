Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.84 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 428,970 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

