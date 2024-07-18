Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,286,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.42.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,838. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

