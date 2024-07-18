Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

