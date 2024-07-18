Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,630 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Terex worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Terex by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 213,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

