Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,227 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $189.81 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

