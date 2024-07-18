Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,434,000 after acquiring an additional 340,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $105.34 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.83 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

